Sensex opens tad higher as Wipro, Yes Bank, Mindtree results awaited

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) The Sensex on Wednesday opened slightly higher above the 39,000 mark as result of several corporate biggies were awaited.

Corporate earnings of companies like Yes Bank, Wipro and Mindtree will be announced later in the result-heavy day.

At 9.17 a.m., the Sensex was down 45.84 points at 39,085.20, while the broader Nifty was at 11,661.10, down 1.50 points.

The BSE Sensex opened at 39,171.10, slightly higher from its previous close of 39,131.04.

On Tuesday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold Rs 444.99 crore worth of shares.

–IANS

ravi/in