Sensex reclaims 38,000; banking, finance stocks surge (Ld)

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices surged on Wednesday morning with the BSE Sensex reclaiming the psychological 38,000-mark.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks.

Around 10.25 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,081.91, higher by 394 points or 1.05 per cent from its previous close of 37,687.91.

It opened at 37,892.36 and has so far touched an intra-day high of 38,139.96 and a low of 37,889.59.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,220.15, higher by 124.90 points or 1.13 per cent from its previous close.

The major gainers on the Sensex were Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance, while the losers were Power Grid Corp, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

–IANS

