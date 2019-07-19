Sensex sheds 300 points as equity indices open in red

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Monday, with the BSE Sensex losing over 300 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was also down over 100 points, continuing the bearish trend after the government tweaked the tax on “super rich” adversely impacting the foreign portfolio investors.

At 9.52 a.m., the Sensex traded at 38,021.18 points, lower by 315.83 points or 0.82 per cent from the previous close of 38,337.01

It has so far touched an intra-day high 38,333.52 and a low 37,926.54 points.

The Nifty50 traded lower by 94 points or 0.82 per cent at 11,325.25 points.

–IANS

rrb/in