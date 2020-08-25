Sensex trades above 38,900; finance, auto stocks rise

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices rose on Tuesday morning, on the back of healthy buying in finance and auto stocks.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 38,929.95, higher by 130.87 points or 0.34 per cent from the previous close of 38,799.08.

It opened at 38,948.46 and has touched an intra-day high of 39,008.89 and a low of 38,861.33 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 11,498.50, higher by 32.05 points or 0.28 per cent from the previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank and the major losers were Nestle India, HCL Technologies and Ultratech Cement.

