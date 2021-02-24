The BSE Sensex soared over 1,000 points on Wednesday afternoon after the trading session for the equities and equities derivatives segment was extended till 5 p.m.

Around 4.30 p.m., the Sensex was at 50,782.40, higher by 1,030.99 points or 2.07 per cent from the previous close of 49,751.41. It had opened at 49,763.94 and has touched an intra-day high of 50,817.10 and a low of 49,648.78 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was at 14,991.60, higher by 283.80 points or 1.93 per cent from its previous close.

The BSE trading session was extended as the trading in NSE resumed at 3.45 p.m. till 5 p.m.

Trading in the NSE came to a halt after a glitch resulted in stopping of rate updates at around 10.08 a.m. Trading in the futures and options segment was closed at 11.40 a.m. and the cash market was closed at 11.43 p.m.

–IANS

rrb/sn/kr