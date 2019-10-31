Sensex up 110 pts, Nifty touches 12,021

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Indian markets opened on a firm note on Thursday. The Sensex touched a fresh high of 40,676.44 after government boosters for the realty sector.

The Centre on Wednesday committed up to Rs 10,000 crore for completing housing projects stuck for years.

At 10.11 a.m., the Sensex was up 110.71 points at 40,580.49, while the Nifty gained over 25.05 points at 11,991.10.

The Sensex opened at 40,625.64 from its previous close of 40,469.78.

–IANS

ravi/dpb