Sensex up 140 pts, auto & metal stocks gain

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Sensex added 140 points during the early trade on Thursday owing to gain in the metal and auto stocks.

Metal stocks have witnessed renewed interest after US President Donald Trump said that US and China will sign the first phase of the trade deal on January 15.

At 10.24 a.m., the Sensex was up 140.81 points to 41,446.83. It opened at 41,340.27 from its previous close of 41,306.02.

The Nifty gained 40 points to 12,222.05 during the early trade.

–IANS

ravi/skp/