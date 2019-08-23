Sensex up 142 points, Nifty above 11,100

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Indian equity markets opened higher for the second day on Tuesday after measures announced by the government last week to boost economic growth.

The benchmark Sensex opened at 37,658.48 from its Monday’s close of 37,494.12.

At 9.29 a.m., it traded 142.22 points higher at 37,636.34 while the Nifty was 56.70 points up at 11,114.55.

The Nifty PSU Bank index gained nearly 3 per cent in early trade.

Tata Motors and State Bank of Indian were the top gainers among the Nifty50 stocks.

–IANS

ravi/in