Sensex up 200 points, Nifty at 11,840

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) The Sensex gained over 200 points during the early trade on Monday following global markets over signs of easing US-China trade tension.

On June 29, the US and China agreed to resume trade negotiations in an effort to end the impasse between the world’s two largest economies, with Beijing saying that Washington would not impose any new tariffs on its goods.

This was decided on the sidelines of the recently concluded G20 summit.

The trade tension was one of the single biggest reason of a showdown in global growth, the IMF had said.

Fitch rating earlier last month said that even economies not involved in the trade war could be impacted if the tension between the two countries escalated.

At 10 a.m., the Sensex was up 202.04 points or 0.51 per cent at 39,596.68.

It opened higher at 39,543.73 from its previous close of 39,394.64.

Nifty was 51.80 points up or 0.44 per cent at 11,840.65.

Investors would now focus on the next big trigger, the Union Budget where the government is expected to announce measure to kick-start a slowing economy.

The Budget will be tabled on Friday.

–IANS

