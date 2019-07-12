Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 11,650

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Sensex was trading over 200 points during the afternoon session of the trade on Tuesday, after openning higher.

Buying was seen across sectors except IT.

The IT index was dragged down by the TCS, which was trading nearly 1.7 per cent lower following a sharp rise in Infosys.

The IT major, Infosys, had closed over 7 per cent higher on Monday on the back of strong quarterly result.

At 2.17 p.m., the Sensex was trading 218.34 points higher at 39,115.05. It opened at 38,961.86, higher from its Monday’s close of 38,896.71.

The broader Nifty was trading at 11,655.50, up 67.15 points.

–IANS

ravi/in