Sensex up 300 points; banking, finance stocks rise

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a positive note on Tuesday morning, with the BSE Sensex surging over 300 points.

Healthy buying was witnessed in banking and finance stocks. Further, gains in the Asian markets also supported the domestic indices, analysts said.

Around 10.05 a.m., Sensex was trading at 37,270.13, higher by 330.53 points or 0.89 per cent from the previous close of 36,939.60.

It opened at 37,092.86 and has so far touched a high of 37,275.83 and a low of 36,987.73.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 10,976.55, higher by 84.95 points or 0.78 per cent from its previous close.

