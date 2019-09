Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Sensex was up nearly 100 points during the early trade on Thursday led by buying in banking and financial sector stocks.

The benchmark Sensex at 10.38 a.m., was trading at 37,367.18, higher by 96.36 points from its previous close.

Sensex opened higher at 37,330.47, from its previous close of 37,270.82.

The broader Nifty traded at 11,059.50, higher by 23.80 points or 0.22 per cent.

–IANS

ravi/ksk