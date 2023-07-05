INDIA

Senthil Balaji case: Madras HC Chief Justice names Justice Karthikeyan as 3rd judge

NewsWire
0
0

Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Justice S.V. Gangapurwala has named Justice C.V. Karthikeyan as the third judge to hear the habeas corpus case filed by arrested minister Senthil Balaji’s wife, S. Malliga.

The necessity of a third judge arrived after Justice Nisha Banu and Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy gave a split verdict on Tuesday in the case.

Justice Karthikeyan will now hear the case afresh and his decision will be final which will lead to a verdict of 2:1 as this would be the majority verdict.

Justice J. Nisha Banu had held the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) maintainable and declared that the minister’s detention was illegal.

The judge immediately ordered the release of the minister forthwith. However, her colleague in the same bench, Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy disagreed with the conclusions of Justice Nisha Banu as also the reasons given by her in passing her conclusions. This has led to a split verdict and the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court has now ordered Justice Karthikeyan to hear the case afresh and his decision will be final.

2023070534179

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gujarat HC demands police compliance in publishing rules, orders online

    Doctors treat patients under mobile torch light in UP hospital

    ED summoning MPs during session affront to sacred institution of Parliament:...

    Rahul condoles death of 25 passengers in Maharashtra bus accident