AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) said that the arrested Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji continuing in the Stalin cabinet was laughable.

Speaking to reporters at Attur, the AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister said that Stalin retaining Senthil Balaji in his cabinet was setting a bad example. He also said that during the periods of Karunanidhi and Jayallaithaa as Chief Ministers, the DMK and AIADMK ministers who were charged with corruption were removed from the cabinet respectively.

He said that there was a political decency in Tamil Nadu and that it should have been respected by removing someone who was charged for corruption from the cabinet.

The former Chief Minister said that Senthil Balaji should be removed from the cabinet and added that this was a “minimum political decency”.

On May 14, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Tamil Nadu Electricity, Excise and Prohibition Minister Senthil Balaji over money laundering charges. Though the portfolios Senthil Balaji was holding have been given to other ministers, he continues to be in Stalin’s cabinet as Minister without Portfolio.

On National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), EPS, who is also the leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly, said that the AIADMK has been consistently opposing it and added that it was notified during the Congress regime of 2011 in which the DMK was a constituent.

