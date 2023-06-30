The move of the Tamil Nadu Governor to remove Minister V. Senthil Balaji from the cabinet without the knowledge of the government following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has evoked mixed response from the ruling and opposition political parties.

DMK flayed the Tamil Nadu Governor whereas AIADMK slammed Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan stated on Friday that the Governor has no right, as per the constitution, to remove any minister without the knowledge of the CM.

“But, this Governor has never respected the Constitution. He had violated the Constitution continuously. Merely charged with a crime will not get him disqualified as a minister. That is the law of the land,” he stated.

AIADMK Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan stated that they have been saying that “Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been the most incompetent CM Tamil Nadu has ever had. Governor had initially sent a letter that arrested V. Senthil Balaji cannot continue as a minister. M.K. Stalin’s double standards are being exposed, when he was in the opposition his stand was different and being in the ruling party his stand was different.”

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a job scam of 2015.

Presently, he is lodged in judicial custody and under treatment in a private hospital after undergoing a heart bypass surgery.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi had dismissed Senthil Balaji from the council of ministers on Thursday evening. Chief Minister Stalin had attacked the Governor over the move and stated that he had no such power to issue an order in this regard.

“Governor has no power to dismiss a minister. We will wage a legal battle against the move,” Stalin stated.

DMK cadres put up posters outside party headquarters in Chennai questioning Governor Ravi on Union ministers who have several cases against them and still continue to be ministers.

Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Advocate General R. Shunmagasundaram reached the state secretariat to discuss the legal course of action against the Governor’s move with CM Stalin and DMK leader N.R. Elango.

