Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday said that the arrest of state Power and Excise Minister and DMK leader Senthil Balaji was “politically motivated.”.

The Congress party and those who believe in democracy strongly condemn the arrest, Alagiri said.

Talking to media persons, Alagiri said, “It must not be construed merely as an action against Stalin or DMK. It is a politically motivated arrest and the BJP is trying to destabilise the elected DMK government. It is because Stalin strongly resists the ideology of the BJP.”

He also said that the protection available to a BJP MP in New Delhi was not available for a minister in Tamil Nadu.

In a related development, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi(VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan said the BJP was “using intimidation tactics”.

He, however said, “There is no disagreement that the Supreme Court has issued some directions to the ED in connetion with the alleged money laundering. But he has been arrested to exert pressure on the Chief Minister who has been continuously opposing the BJP and its ideology. “

Thol Thirumavalavan also said that the VCK strongly condemns the arrest of Senthil Balaji.

State Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said that there were “symptoms” that Balaji has been “tortured”.

