Chief of the Seoul police was summoned for questioning on Friday as part of an investigation into the bungled response to the deadly crowd crush in the South Korean capital’s Itaewon neighbourhood that killed 158 people.

Kim Kwang-ho, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, appeared at a special investigation team’s headquarters in western Seoul as a suspect, reports Yonhap News Agency.

He was booked on charges of professional negligence for the tragedy that occurred on October 29.

Asked about the charges upon his arrival at the building, the police chief said: “I will faithfully undergo the investigation without hiding or adding any facts.”

He is the highest-ranking police officer to be summoned for questioning after the team sought warrants to detain four senior officers on Thursday.

Of the 158 victims, 132 were South Koreans and 26 foreigners.

At least 196 people were also injured.

