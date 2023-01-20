INDIA

Separate Kamtapur state ‘Assam media’s creature’: Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday trashed claims that a separate Kamptapur state comprising a portion of Assam and West Bengal may be formed anytime soon.

Talking to reporters here, he said: “I do not know anything about the carving out of a new state from Assam and Bengal.”

He blamed his state’s media for “giving fuel to this propaganda”.

“I can see only Assam media and journalists are talking and writing about forming Kamptapur state. I have nowhere seen any type of such news covered by Bengal media houses,” he added.

Banned separatist group Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) earlier claimed through a series of letters that they were in talks with the Central government and a new Kamptaupr state may get the Centre’s nod very soon.

However, no government official issued any response to this claim.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister said on Thursday that the return of KLO chief Jeevan Singha to the mainstream is good news and peace talks will be held soon.

“It’s encouraging that KLO leader Jeevan Singh has returned to the mainstream after shunning violence. He will rest, and gradually, peace talks will be held between the center and the KLO,” Sarma stated.

Reacting to the news of something big may be announced before Republic Day in this regard, he said, “This is not like making announcements on Republic Day and Independence Day. The big news is that they have returned to the mainstream.”

20230120-212804

