INDIA

Septuagenerian dies after toilet roof falls on him in Delhi

NewsWire
0

A 70-year-old man died after toilet roof fell over him in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Roshan Lal, a resident of Shiv Vihar.

A senior police official said that a PCR call was received at 11:05 a.m. regarding falling of roof following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the spot.

On spot, it was found that the front ledge (chajja) of a house had fallen over a bathroom built in the front portion of the house.

“Roshan Lal, who was using the toilet at the time of the incident, died on the spot,” said the official, adding that a case under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC is being registered at Karawal Nagar police station.

