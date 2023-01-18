BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic lays off 70% of workforce

NewsWire
0
0

Homegrown online vehicle repair platform GoMechanic, backed by Sequoia India, has laid off 70 per cent of its workforce as the startup struggles to raise funds amid serious concerns of accounting troubles, the media reported.

The company has asked the remaining staff to work without pay for three months, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

For over a year, GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds, despite advanced-stage discussions with several investors.

Moreover, the startup was in talks to raise a round of funding via Tiger Global (an American investment firm) at a valuation of over $1 billion early last year, according to the report.

However, the talks did not result in a deal after a discrepancy was discovered during the due diligence process, the report mentioned.

Later, the startup worked with a number of investors, including Malaysia’s Khazanah (a wealth fund firm), to raise a large round of funding.

GoMechanic was founded in 2016 by Amit Bhasin, Kushal Karwa, Nitin Rana, and Rishabh Karwa that connects car owners with repair service providers in their area, also it sells original spare parts and accessories for automobiles on its website.

Earlier this week, Homegrown social media company ShareChat (Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd) laid off 20 per cent of its workforce due to uncertain market conditions.

Dunzo, a quick-grocery delivery provider, also laid off 3 per cent of its workforce amid cost-cutting measures.

20230118-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Salesforce workers brace for fresh round of layoffs

    Hyderabad gets second construction and demolition recycling plant

    Indian insurers create ‘fertiliser pool’ to cover imports from Russia

    Equities rise in early trade; majority of Nifty50 stocks in green