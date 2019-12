Ser Bronn of ‘Game Of Thrones’ spotted in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Ser Bronn of the Blackwater set aside his heavy armour and stepped out of fantasy terrain straight into a Mumbai cafe. Before “Game Of Thrones” fan are confused, Jerome Flynn, or Bronn from the mythical world of GoT, was indeed in Mumbai, and he ventured out for a quick cuppa in the city’s Khar area recently.

The cafe is owned by a friend of stand-up comedian Atul Khatri, who took to social media to tweet a snapshot as evidence of Flynn’s visit to the place.

“How cool! Ser Bronn of the Blackwater (Jerome Flynn) of #GameOfThrones at my friend’s cafe in Khar, Mumbai some time back,” Khatri wrote with the picture.

The photo, which is being shared and liked on social media, shows Flynn in a regular T-shirt. It did not take long to become a trending topic on social media, reports timesnownews.com.

