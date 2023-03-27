Serbia defeated Israel 5-1 in the opening game of ice hockey’s Women’s World Championship in Division III Group B.

The double round-robin tournament, which takes place at the OneIce Arena in the Israeli village of Tenuvot, includes three nations, one of which will advance to Group A, reports Xinhua.

Despite a 9-3 advantage in shots on goal, Serbia led just 1-0 at the end of the first period, with a goal scored by Jovana Popov and Israeli goalkeeper Yael Fatiev preventing several more goals.

Katarina Cizmic and Valentina Vrhoci made it 3-0 in the second period, before Milica Velcek added one more goal in the 46th minute from Vrhoci’s assist.

Shani Kotler scored Israel’s only goal to make it 4-1, but Ivett Vastag made it 5-1 with 44 seconds to go, after another assist by Vrhoci.

In the next game, Israel will play against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday.

