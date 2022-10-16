SPORTSWORLD

Serbia defeat Brazil to retain women’s volleyball world championship title

Superstar Tijana Boskovic impressed again as Serbia defeated Brazil 26-24, 25-22, 25-17 for their second FIVB Women’s World Championship title in a row.

Brazil had to wait for at least another four years to claim their maiden world title as the two-time Olympic champions had reached the final four times, but lost them all.

Serbia’s fourth victory over Brazil in 22 international encounters made them just the sixth nation to win back-to-back World Championship titles.

Boskovic led all scorers in the final with 24 points, all from attacks, and her teammate and middle blocker Jovana Stevanovic added 11, reports Xinhua.

“I’m speechless,” captain Boskovic commented. “These girls, this team, this energy… We did it without losing a single match. I’m so happy and so proud to be part of this team. I want to thank everyone that supported us over these past three weeks, especially my family.”

The Europeans dominated the gold medal match, outscoring Brazil in attacks (50 to 33), blocks (nine to five) and aces (four to three).

Three players from the South American team finished with nine points, namely captain and outside hitter Gabriela Guimaraes, middle blocker Ana Carolina da Silva and opposite Lorenne Teixeira.

Boskovic, the Most Valuable Player four years ago, became only the second player after the Cuban middle blocker Regla Torres to win the glory in two consecutive worlds.

“I just enjoy being on the court and I think that’s the most important thing,” Boskovic said. “I just enjoy playing volleyball, that’s all.”

The 25-year-old opposite was also one of three Serbian players named in the tournament’s Dream Team, which also featured two players from runners-up Brazil and two from bronze medalists Italy.

