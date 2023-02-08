SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Serbian duo lift Juve to comfortable win over Salernitana

Juventus eventually righted the ship with a 3-0 win away to Salernitana, as Dusan Vlahovic ended his goal drought by bagging a brace while his compatriot Filip Kostic added another.

Juve are in deep trouble as they have been docked 15 points for inflating transfer fees to boost gains and only collected one point in the last three Serie A games. Vlahovic started upfront to form an attacking trident with Kostic and Angel Di Maria, while Fabio Miretti got the nod in the middle of the park, reports Xinhua news agency.

The away side broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Miretti was tripped down in the box, and Vlahovic stepped up to convert it.

Juve doubled the lead before half-time as Salernitana’s poor clearance went for Vlahovic, whose wayward attempt turned into an assist for Kostic to tap it in from a close range.

Vlahovic sealed the win straight after the break as substitute Nicolo Fagioli threaded through for the Serbian to complete the scoresheet.

Despite the win, Juve are still struggling in the 10th place with 26 points, 13 points off fourth-placed Lazio.

20230208-122004

