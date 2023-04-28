HEALTHWORLD

Serbian Prez refutes illness rumours with public appearance

NewsWire
0
0

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic made a public appearance in the east of the country, refuting claims that he had been urgently admitted to hospital due to an unnamed illness.

Vucic visited the Zajecar district and made a speech on Friday in the tourist resort of Sokobanja, just hours after the media had reported that he had been hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President said that Serbia will provide more tourist vouchers to keep as many people as possible in the country, especially during the summer months.

Earlier on Friday, Vucic told the Russian news agency Sputnik that he is fine.

“I’m going on a tour of Serbia today from noon,” the President said.

Allegations about Vucic’s urgent hospital admittance had derived solely from social media posts on Thursday, which were republished by local media as unverified rumours.

20230429-025403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mainland-made Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Hong Kong

    Guj covers 80% in first phase, 76% in 2nd phase of...

    Heart problems after Covid rare in children, but treatable

    UK variant of Covid spreading rapidly in US: Study