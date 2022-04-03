WORLD

Serbians vote in presidential, parliamentary, local polls

Voters cast ballots in polling stations in Serbia for presidential, parliamentary and local elections, which could give current President Aleksandar Vucic a second term.

From 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, some 6.5 million registered voters cast ballots at 8,255 polling stations in Serbia and abroad, choosing from eight presidential candidates and 19 political parties or coalitions for the parliament.

Additionally, people are voting to choose the leadership of the capital of Belgrade, the city of Bor, and 12 more municipalities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The winner of the presidential elections needs to gather more than 50 per cent of the votes or otherwise defeat the second-ranked candidate in the second round of voting.

The threshold for political parties and coalitions to enter the parliament is 3 per cent.

