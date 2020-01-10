Serena donates Auckland Classic prize money to bushfire relief

Wellington, Jan 12 (IANS) An emotional Serena Williams on Sunday donated her $43,000 winner’s cheque after winning the WTA Auckland Classic title to the Australian bushfire relief fund.

It was Williams’ first tournament victory since 2017 — and her first as a mother — as she had won the Australian Open while pregnant.

Besides donating her winner’s cheque, Williams also signed the dress she wore in the first round in Auckland and has put it up for auction to raise funds for the bushfire victims.

On Sunday, Serena overcame a slow start to defeat Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 in the summit clash of the WTA Auckland Classic.

