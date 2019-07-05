Serena Williams fined $10,000 for damaging Wimbledon court

London, July 9 (IANS) Serena Williams has been fined $10,000 by the All England Club for damaging a court during the ongoing Wimbledon.

The incident occurred during a practice session before the start of this year’s tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion, playing just her sixth tournament of 2019, defeated Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday to reach the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Italy’s Fabio Fognini was fined $3,000 for saying during his third-round loss that he wished a bomb would hit Wimbledon.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was imposed two fines, one for $3,000 from the first round and another for $5,000 from the second round, both for unsportsmanlike conduct.

He lost to Rafael Nadal in four sets in the second round.

–IANS

aak/ksk