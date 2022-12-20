Serendipity Art on Tuesday announced its vision to bring a futuristic arts and culture centre — ‘THE BRIJ’ in NCR, which will dedicate space, time and resources to create art that is transformational and meaningful.

The centre also hopes to spark conversations around the arts across the South Asian region worldwide, assimilating regional flavours, traditions and cultures, while also building a sustainable artistic ecosystem. The upcoming institution is named after industrialist Sunil Kant Munjal’s father, late Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

Outlining the idea behind the centre, Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder and Patron of Serendipity Arts, said, “‘THE BRIJ’ stems from a responsibility we feel towards the arts; the way art is seen today, compared to how it was perceived in the region, prior to colonisation. In terms of its programming, it will retain the aura of the flagship festival while adding multiple layers of practice, learning and experimentation to its programs, around the year. Planned around diverse creative practices, the facility will have higher arts education, incubation labs, centres of cultural innovation, performance spaces and museums at a never-before-seen scale, in an interdisciplinary manner. In effect, it will be the complete ecosystem for arts and culture in one place.”

The centre is currently under construction and will have a museum, an academy and workshop, a gallery, a library, a stepwell gallery, an arena, theatre and black box, and much more. The facility will also house a crafts centre and an artisanal village, where dying and fringe art and craft forms will be brought back to life, through research, practice and incubation. The entire campus has been designed in a way that it is 100 per cent accessible to the differently-abled.

Speaking about the centre, Smriti Rajgarhia, Director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, said, “The centre is our endeavour to strengthen India’s place in the global cultural dialogue and make international art accessible to the discerning and the common enthusiast.”

Advisors for the centre include poet, cultural theorist, and curator Ranjit Hoskote, Manu Chandra as Chef Partner, singer Shubha Mudgal, tabla player Aneesh Pradhan and theatre director Anuradha Kapur.

