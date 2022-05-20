Serendipity Arts has announced an open call inviting artists across the country for the fifth edition of Serendipity Arts Residency, a three-month artists’ residency programme based in New Delhi.

Applications are invited from emerging and mid-career artists working across all disciplines, including a broad range of forms such as movement-based practices, theatre and writing-based practices, and artists engaged in installation, sound or other innovative media.

Conceptualised as an intensive, studio-based residency for emerging artists, Serendipity Arts Residency provides its residents space and resources to develop their practice, work on a new project and interact with the broader arts community in the city.

The residency will be held between July and September this year.

Over two and a half months, the artists selected for the programme will participate in a line-up of peer-to-peer conversations, critique sessions, gallery and studio visits, artist talks and presentations etc., which enable the residents to explore the arts ecosystem.

They will be offered accommodation and a stipend during the residency.

Applicants should be between 25-35 years of age at the time of submission and the residency is open only to Indian citizens. They must not have attended a residency in the past one year.

The open call applications will be reviewed by a jury, who will also guide the practices of the shortlisted residents at various stages in the residency programme.

The jury members are Sudarshan Shetty, visual artist and curator, Meera Menezes, writer and journalist, Veerangana Solanki, art writer and curator, and Sabih Ahmed, associate director and curator, Ishara Art Foundation.

