Serendipity Arts Festival, which is scheduled to host its sixth edition in December in Goa has announced its lineup of curators for the upcoming edition.

Sandeep Kumar Sangaru and Anjana Somany will be curating the section on Craft and bring forth varied crafts practices that blend traditional and contemporary practices.

Quasar Thakore Padamsee who curated last year’s theatre section of the festival is back to helm the theatre segment of the festival that will showcase an eclectic selection of plays. Food is closely linked with festivities and is an indispensable element of the festival, and for this edition, Chef Thomas Zacharias and The Locavore Team, will curate the important Culinary entries for the festival through a gastronomical journey that ties people and cultures.

Bickram Ghosh, along with Ricky Kej will curate the Music section with a wide range of concerts covering diverse genres and addressing various social-cultural ideas and topics.

Geeta Chandran and Mayuri Upadhya will put together classical, experimental, and contemporary dance performances and workshops. Visual Arts curators for this edition will be Veeranganakumari Solanki and Vidya Shivdas.

Spread across multiple venues in Panjim and around Goa, the festival will continue to promote innovation and experimentation within the arts, adhering to its core values of sustainability, inclusivity, and accessibility. The festival will continue to be a celebration of community with region-specific projects, as well as workshops for people with special needs, as well as a dedicated segment with children’s programmes.

Speaking about the Festival, Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder & Patron, of Serendipity Arts and Founder of THE BRIJ, said: “South Asia’s unparalleled cultural richness has been shaped by multiple influences over the centuries. While being an amalgam of many, our arts and culture still have their own unique richness. We are lining up top-notch curators and collaborators for the upcoming Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF) in Goa this December as part of our journey to capture South Asia’s richness and diversity and blend these with the best global art practices. While looking at multiple art forms we also investigate and present the inter-disciplinarity of the many art forms- broadly through visual, performing, culinary, and performance arts.”

This edition of the festival will also feature a set of special curators including Zubin Balaporia (Music), Vikram Iyanger (Dance), Elizabeth Yorke & Anusha Murthy with Edible Issues, who be the special curators for culinary arts. While Bhagyashree Patwardhan will return to curate a project around local Goan design practices. There might be additions to the list of special curators, closer to the festival.

