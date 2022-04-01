INDIA

Serial Instagram stalker arrested in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who used to stalk and threaten women through photo-sharing platform Instagram, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mithun Tiwari, made multiple fake Instagram accounts to stalk women.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C said that a complaint was received at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on March 17, in which the complainant stated that someone had created many fake Instagram accounts and is threatening to kidnap her and make her pictures viral.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the (IPC) at the Cyber police station of south west district and initiated an investigation.

During the course of investigation, details of suspected Instagram IDs were sought from the platform’s Law Enforcement Agency and one mobile number and some IP addresses were obtained from Service Providers.

“While analysing the same, the suspect Mithun Tiwari was identified as the user and creator of said fake Instagram account,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, the police constituted a team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The police said they have recovered one mobile phone from the accused who was found to have five Instagram accounts.

“Probe is still on,” the official added.

20220401-143206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine crisis: 400 Indians to be brought back on Tuesday

    SP MLC Pampi Jain accused of tax evasion by IT department

    110 new Covid cases, 153 recoveries in J&K

    Anganwadis on four-step route to modernisation