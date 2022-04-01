Delhi Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who used to stalk and threaten women through photo-sharing platform Instagram, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mithun Tiwari, made multiple fake Instagram accounts to stalk women.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manoj C said that a complaint was received at the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on March 17, in which the complainant stated that someone had created many fake Instagram accounts and is threatening to kidnap her and make her pictures viral.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 354-D (stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the (IPC) at the Cyber police station of south west district and initiated an investigation.

During the course of investigation, details of suspected Instagram IDs were sought from the platform’s Law Enforcement Agency and one mobile number and some IP addresses were obtained from Service Providers.

“While analysing the same, the suspect Mithun Tiwari was identified as the user and creator of said fake Instagram account,” the DCP said.

Subsequently, the police constituted a team which conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

The police said they have recovered one mobile phone from the accused who was found to have five Instagram accounts.

“Probe is still on,” the official added.

