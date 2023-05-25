A serial killer, who was involved in three back-to-back murders within 10 days, were arrested by police in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, an official said.

Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar said that the accused committed the crime only for a mobile phone and a few bucks. The accused used to target labourers and night guards using iron rod, wooden hammer and other tools.

The accused, identified as Shiv Chand Paswan alias Bholwa, committed the crime between April 30 and May 8 in Kolhua Paigambarpur locality under Ahiyapur police station.

The modus operandi of all three murders were same as the accused used to smash wooden hammer or iron rod on the labourers. Despite that, the police were clueless about the motive of crime and identity of the accused.

“Since the patterns of all three murders were the same and the person who was injured in the attack was still in hospital, it did not help our investigation. Hence, we have deployed some cops in civil dress in Kolhua Paigambarpur locality and learnt that a woman was selling mobile phones in cheap rates. A number of people purchased the mobile phones and one of them was nabbed by the local police. When we investigated the details of the mobile phone, it appeared that the phone belonged to one of the labourers who was killed a few days ago,” Kumar said.

“The mobile purchaser revealed the identity of the woman who sold it to him. When we quizzed the woman, she revealed that she used to purchase mobiles from a person named Bholwa. Accordingly, we arrested the accused. When interrogated, he confessed the crime,” Kumar said.

