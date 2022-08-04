The Karnataka police department will impose a ban on male young pillion riders in Dakshina Kannada district during night time, announced ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar on Thursday.

Alok Kumar stated that this rule would come into effect after lifting of night curfew in Dakshina Kannada district that was imposed after serial murders triggered outrage in the state.

The ADGP said elderly persons have been given exemption in the rule and they can ride pillion.

“This measure was taken up in Wayanad district of Kerala. All male persons were banned from riding two wheelers. Here, the restrictions will only be on pillion riders,” he said.

The move is suspected to have come as the modus operandi of political killings in the district usually

involve a pillion rider.

According to police sources, the decision had been taken as the investigations have proved that the youngsters are brainwashed and used to carry out ‘supari’ (contract) killings in the district.

He further stated that 18 check posts are being opened across the bordering district of Dakshina Kannada as per the directions of the Home Minister and DGP.

The CCTV will be installed on check posts and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) staff will be deputed. This tight security arrangement will be there for a year, he added.

Speaking about the progress of investigation of BJP activist Praveen Kumar Nettare murder case, he said, the police have successfully detected who is behind his murder. Information is already gathered on who carried out murder, who conspired and planned and they will be arrested soon, he said.

A decision will be taken on when to hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). However, before handing over the case, Karnataka police will arrest all accused persons, he said.

