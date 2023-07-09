Giorgian de Arrascaeta struck late as Flamengo moved to second in Brazil’s Serie A championship with a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras, here.

Midfielder Dudu put the hosts ahead with a close-range strike before De Arrascaeta latched onto Everton Ribeiro’s cross to head home nine minutes from time on Saturday night.

The result leaves Flamengo second in the 20-team Brazilian top flight standings, seven points behind leaders Botafogo, who have a game in hand. Defending champions Palmeiras are fourth, two points further back, Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, a first-half strike from Roger Guedes gave Corinthians a 1-0 win at Atletico Mineiro. The Sao Paulo outfit rose to 14th in the standings, five points behind 11th-placed Atletico.

In other Brazilian Serie fixtures, Bahia drew 1-1 at Cuiaba, Cruzeiro prevailed 1-0 at Vasco da Gama and Coritiba eased to a 3-1 home win over America Mineiro.

