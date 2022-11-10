Inter Milan bounced back from their Derby d’Italia defeat as they came recovered from an early setback to crush Bologna 6-1 in Italy’s Serie A.

The Nerazzurri were coming off a 2-0 setback to Juventus in the last round and entered the San Siro in Milan still without injured striker Romelu Lukaku.

The away side took the lead in the 22nd minute with a stroke of luck when Riccardo Orsolini’s strike took a huge deflection off teammate Charalampos Lykogiannis to go beyond a helpless Andre Onana.

Inter responded quickly as Edin Dzeko’s spectacular volley and Federico Dimarco’s free kick turned the game around before Lautaro Martinez’s header put them firmly in charge at halftime.

Dimarco bagged his second with a splendid curler straight after the break, Hakan Calhanoglu extended the lead through a penalty, before Robin Gosens put the icing on Inter’s cake to seal the win.

The win saw Inter provisionally move back into the top four with 27 points.

Elsewhere, Inter loanee Andrea Pinamonti stalled Roma as his late equalizer helped Sassuolo avoid a home defeat in a 1-1 draw.

Also on Wednesday, Lecce stunned Atalanta 2-1, Fiorentina saw off Salernitana 2-1 and Torino dominated Sampdoria 2-0.

