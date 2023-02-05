SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Serie A: Dybala surges Roma to conquer Empoli

With two assists from Paulo Dybala, Roma bounced back from their consecutive defeats by beating Empoli 2-0.

The Giallorossi suffered a setback against Napoli in the last round and an exit in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal in midweek, reprts Xinhua news agency.

The home side got the job done in the opening stage as Dybala’s outswinging corner set up Roger Ibanez’s towering header just under two minutes into the game.

Roma repeated the style four minutes later as Tammy Abraham out-jumped the defender to meet Dybala’s assist.

With the win, Roma temporarily caught Inter Milan in second place with 40 points, while the Nerazzurri host the Milan Derby on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Armand Lauriente’s solo effort helped Sassuolo register the second consecutive win with a 1-0 victory over a nine-man Atalanta, while Lecce won over Cremonese 2-0 away.

