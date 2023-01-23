SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Serie A: Juve fight back twice to hold Atalanta

NewsWire
0
0

Juventus showed their tenacity as they trailed behind twice but eventually registered a 3-3 tie against Atalanta in Serie A.

The Bianconeri were dealt a huge blow off the pitch as they were docked 15 points for financial issues and plummeted to the 10th place with just 22 points before Sunday’s game, reports Xinhua news agency.

In the highly-anticipated game, Atalanta went ahead minutes into the game when Ademola Lookman unleashed a missile that squirmed past Wojciech Szczesny’s gloves.

The home side leveled the game in the 25th minute as the referee awarded them a penalty, Angel Di Maria kept his cool to convert it, before Arkadiusz Milik turned around the game with a first-time strike.

The Dea scored the equalizer at the dawn of the second half, as Lookman’s smart pass found Joakim Maehle to beat Szczesny one-on-one.

Atalanta restored the lead six minutes later, this time Lookman was involved again, as his twisting header left Szczesny rooted to the ground.

But it was not finished yet, Juve got back on level terms on 65 minutes when Di Maria’s dummy allowed Danilo to hit in a free kick with pure power.

Juve had the chance to seal the win but Fabio Miretti’s attempt was too weak to surprise the goalkeeper.

With the tie, Juve currently sit on the ninth place, 14 points off the Champions League zone.

Elsewhere, Paulo Dybala’ two assists for both Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham saw Roma sailed away with a 2-0 victory over Spezia.

Also on Sunday, Udinese won 1-0 at Sampdoria, Monza shared spoils with Sassuolo at 1-1.

20230123-101004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Poland smash Andorra in World Cup qualifier; Italy held by Switzerland

    Tuchel wants Chelsea to go for the kill against Real

    SAFF Championship: Sports minister congratulates Indian team on title win

    Ronaldinho set to promote cricket in India; big boost for NRI...