Juventus registered their eighth consecutive victory in Serie A as they beat Udinese 1-0 thanks to Danilo’s late winner.

Juve opened the new year with a 1-0 win over Cremonese on Wednesday and entered Saturday’s game having Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot back in the starting lineup, reports Xinhua news agency.

There was a minute’s silence before the kick-off to mourn for former Juve players Gianluca Vialli and Ernesto Castano who passed away recently.

It was a fairly even game as both sides created a couple of chances, with the only goal emerging in the 85th minute when Leandro Paredes’ long pass over the top found Federico Chiesa, who chested it down and rolled across for Danilo to tap in from close range.

With the win, Juve provisionally moved into second with 37 points, one ahead of AC Milan who will host Roma on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Monza fought to a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan as former Inter player Luca Caldirola scored a late equalizer.

Inter’s Matteo Darmian scored the opener in the 10th minute, one minute before Patrick Ciurria leveled the game with a curler. Lautaro Martinez restored the lead for the Nerazzurri in the 22nd minute as the World cup winner won back possession in the box and fired home.

Francesco Acerbi thought he had extended Inter’s lead in the 80th minute, but the goal was canceled out, while Lautaro hit the upright minutes later.

Monza punished Inter in the dying minute as Caldirola saw his loop header go beyond goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina edged Sassuolo 2-1 with Nicolas Gonzalez converting a stoppage time penalty for the Viola.

