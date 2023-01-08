SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Serie A: Juventus keep winning streak

NewsWire
0
0

Juventus registered their eighth consecutive victory in Serie A as they beat Udinese 1-0 thanks to Danilo’s late winner.

Juve opened the new year with a 1-0 win over Cremonese on Wednesday and entered Saturday’s game having Angel Di Maria and Adrien Rabiot back in the starting lineup, reports Xinhua news agency.

There was a minute’s silence before the kick-off to mourn for former Juve players Gianluca Vialli and Ernesto Castano who passed away recently.

It was a fairly even game as both sides created a couple of chances, with the only goal emerging in the 85th minute when Leandro Paredes’ long pass over the top found Federico Chiesa, who chested it down and rolled across for Danilo to tap in from close range.

With the win, Juve provisionally moved into second with 37 points, one ahead of AC Milan who will host Roma on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Monza fought to a 2-2 draw with Inter Milan as former Inter player Luca Caldirola scored a late equalizer.

Inter’s Matteo Darmian scored the opener in the 10th minute, one minute before Patrick Ciurria leveled the game with a curler. Lautaro Martinez restored the lead for the Nerazzurri in the 22nd minute as the World cup winner won back possession in the box and fired home.

Francesco Acerbi thought he had extended Inter’s lead in the 80th minute, but the goal was canceled out, while Lautaro hit the upright minutes later.

Monza punished Inter in the dying minute as Caldirola saw his loop header go beyond goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina edged Sassuolo 2-1 with Nicolas Gonzalez converting a stoppage time penalty for the Viola.

20230108-094203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-league: Indian Arrows take on in-form Churchill Brothers on Monday

    Mbappe scores after eight seconds and hits hat-trick as PSG thrash...

    Atalanta star footballer makes a powerful ‘No war in Ukraine’ statement

    Spain striker Raul de Tomas joins Rayo from Espanyol in a...