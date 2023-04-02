SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve’s victory, Inter sink at San Siro

Juventus continued their winning form after the international break as they edged out Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday, while Inter Milan suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Fiorentina.

Juve entered Saturday’s game without Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba and Leonardo Bonucci, but Moise Kean proved enough as Manuel Locatelli’s great passing move sliced Verona’s defence apart and found Kean, who collected the ball inside the box to finish with a right-footed strike.

It was Juve’s third successive victory in Serie A and the fifth on all fronts, reports Xinhua.

Inter Milan were still struggling, beaten 1-0 at home by Fiorentina for their third straight loss in Serie A.

Giacomo Bonaventura headed in a rebound early in the second half after Inter forward Romelu Lukaku missed a wide-open close-range chance.

Elsewhere, Atalanta sailed away with a 3-1 victory over Cremonese.

