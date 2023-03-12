SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Serie A: Kvaratskhelia helps Napoli conquer Atalanta, maintain top position

Napoli bounced back from last week’s defeat against Lazio by beating Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s magical moment.

After a goalless first half on Saturday, Napoli tipped the balance of the tie on the hour mark, when Kvaratskhelia made a sensational solo effort by twisting and turning to make the defenders dizzy before powerfully drilling home.

The Partenopei sealed the win in the 77th minute as Amir Rrahmani steered his header into the net on Eljif Elmas’ corner.

With the win, Napoli sit on top with 68 points, 18 clear of second-placed Inter Milan. The Azzurri are waiting for Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 round on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, third-placed Lazio failed to capitalize on Inter’s defeat after a 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Also on Saturday, Udinese won Empoli 1-0 away thanks to Rodrigo Becao’s goal.

