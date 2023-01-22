SPORTSFOOTBALL

Serie A: Napoli run away after comfortable win over Salernitana

Napoli temporarily lead the Serie A table with a 12-point advantage after they sailed away with a 2-0 victory over Salernitana.

The Partenopei headed into Saturday’s fixture with nine points over second-placed AC Milan, but the Serie A hopefuls crashed out of the Coppa Italia midweek on a penalty shoot-out to 10-man Cremonese, reports Xinhua news agency.

The away side dominated the game and found the net in the 34th minute, but Victor Osimhen’s stunner from a tricky angle was ruled offside.

Napoli eventually broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime as Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa moved into the box after a give-and-go, before rolling across for Giovanni Di Lorenzo to drill home.

Osimhen sealed the win minutes after the break when Eljif Elmas’ missile out of the box smacked the woodwork, the Nigerian was alert to tap it in.

Elsewhere, Torino ended its winless streak by beating Fiorentina 1-0, and Hellas Verona conquered Lecce 2-0.

