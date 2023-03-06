Juventus saw their unbeaten run come to an end as they fell to Roma 1-0 in Serie A, with Moise Kean being sent off seconds after coming off the bench.

Roma were in dire need of a boost after a shock defeat against Cremonese last week, while Juventus were on an unbeaten run of seven games in all competitions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Juve dominated the game and hit the woodwork three times, but it was Roma that tipped the balance of the tie in the 53rd minute when Gianluca Mancini collected the ball outside the box and immediately unleashed a missile that flew beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Mancini was involved in Juve being a player down in the dying minutes as Kean, who had just come off the bench, kicked out at the defender after a tussle.

With the win, Roma climbed to fourth place with 47 points, leading AC Milan by virtue of a superior goal difference, while Juve still rank seventh.

Elsewhere, a pair of strikes from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martinez gave Inter Milan a 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Also on Sunday, Spezia tied with Hellas Verona 0-0, while Sampdoria also played out a goalless tie with Salernitana.

