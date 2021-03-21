A series of explosions were triggered when 18 cooking gas cylinders caught fire in an illegal refilling shop in Umri Begumganj police circle on Sunday.

The roof of the shop was blown off by the impact of the massive explosion. Nearby shops have been evacuated.

Police and fire department teams were rushed in to control the fire. It took more than three hours to bring the situation under control.

A nearby mobile shop was also engulfed in the fire, while goods were also damaged in three shops.

According to reports, the illegal refilling shop was run by one Babu and 40 cylinders were kept there. The cylinders exploded during refilling. Those working in the shop fled as soon as one cylinder exploded.

The police has sealed the area and the route has also been diverted

Circle Officer, Mahavir Singh, said that their priority was to ensure the safety in the area. He said that matter would be investigated and those responsible would be brought to book.

District supply officer V.K. Mahan said that gas cylinders were being illegally refilled in the shop which led to the explosion.

–IANS

amita/dpb