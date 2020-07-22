Serological survey to be conducted in Delhi every month

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that the serological survey will now be conducted in the national capital every month.

On Tuesday, a serological survey conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control in collaboration with the Delhi Government revealed that 22.86 per cent people have the antibodies for the viral disease, while 77 per cent of the population are still susceptible.

Addressing a press conference, Jain said, “Delhi government has decided to conduct sero-survey every month. It will be done from the first day of the month till 5th of every month.”

The next survey will be conducted on August 1, Jain said, adding that more samples will be taken this time as compared to the last.

For the last exercise, survey teams were formed, blood samples were collected from selected individuals after taking written informed consent and then their sera were tested for the IgG antibodies.

As many as 21,387 samples were collected during the survey. Out of the 11 districts, eight have sero-prevalence of more than 20 per cent. In the central, north-east, north and Shahdara districts, the sero-prevalence is 27 per cent.

Delhi’s south-west area has 12.95 per cent sero-prevalence, the least in the city, followed by south and west Delhi at 18.61 per cent and 19.13 per cent, respectively.

