Server malfunction in SC disrupts computer applications, IT services

Several computer applications and IT services at the Supreme Court were either disrupted or unavailable on Wednesday due to a sudden malfunction of one of the servers at its data centre.

A statement released by the apex court said: “All concerned to take notice that on account of sudden malfunction of one of the servers at the data centre, the following computer applications and IT services are facing disruption and unavailability – eCopying, SCI Ingestion, SCI Interact, PACE Attendance, Secure Gate, SC eFM (efiling New) and other related applications.”

“We assure you that the IT services shall be restored, as our support team is looking into the issue and resumed all IT services, computer applications. Please also take note that the website www.sci.gov.in may also suffer a consequential outage. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

