Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the government employees will no longer face any problem in matters relating to promotion and holidays as more facilities have been extended for the employees online through e-service books.

Presiding over a review meeting in connection with the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal with officials of the Human Resource Department, the Chief Secretary said e-service books of about 2,32,000 employees out of 2,65,000 have been verified on the HRMS portal, adding the remaining about 33,000 employees should also get their e-service books verified latest by November 30.

He said after November 30, the employees whose service books will not be verified may have to face salary-related problems. He also directed the heads of all the departments to strictly adhere to these instructions.

All service-related activities and digital service books of the employees of various departments, boards and corporations have been uploaded on the Human Resource Management System portal.

On this portal, the e-salary system of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) along with integrated workflow and information of the employees is available round the clock.

The data available on HRMS helps the government in taking right decisions as well as proper monitoring of employees, planning, recruitment, posting, promotion, Assured Career Progression (ACP) scheme, service extension and transfer of employees on the basis of skills, etc.

