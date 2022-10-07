ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Set in rural backdrop, ‘Yamakaathaghi’ will be a supernatural thriller

Director Peppin George Jayaseelan’s ‘Yamakaathaghi’, the first look of which was released by actress Rashmika Mandanna recently, will be a supernatural thriller set in a rural backdrop.

Interestingly, actor Venkat Rahul, cinematographer Sujith Sarang, and editor Sreejith Sarang have come together to produce this film, the shooting of which has been completed.

Sources close to the film say that post-production work on the film is now proceeding at a brisk pace.

The story of how the actor, cinematographer and editor chose to turn producers for this film is interesting, says a source.

“These friends got engrossed in the narration of this film’s script by director Peppin George Jayaseelan and decided to produce the movie out of their own interest,” the source adds.

The film, comprising newcomers, has been made without any compromises in the creative process and with complete emphasis on the story.

‘Yamakaathaghi’ has Roopa Koduvayur essaying the titular role. Other members who form a part of the cast include Narendra Prasath, Geetha Kailasam, R. Raju, Subash Ramasamy, Haritha, Porkodi, Jai, Pradeep and Ramasamy.

The entire shooting of ‘Yamakaathaghi’ took place across villages around Tanjore.

The film is produced by Naisat Media Works & Sarang Brothers Productions and is directed by Peppin George Jayaseelan.

