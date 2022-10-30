ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Set resembling London prison erected in Chennai for Arun Vijay film

NewsWire
0
0

The makers of the upcoming action entertainer, ‘Achcham Enbathu Illayae’, featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead, have now erected a giant set at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore for the film.

If claims made by the sources close to the unit are to be believed, the set, which resembles a London prison, has been erected over a 2.5-acre plot in Binny Mills in Chennai.

The film has been garnering attention ever since news broke out that actor Arun Vijay had suffered an injury while shooting for the film in London.

The unit of the film had shot a schedule in London in September this year. During this schedule, Arun Vijay suffered an injury to his leg.

The actor, who is known to give his 100 per cent for his roles, had expressed frustration at the injury thwarting his efforts to give his all for the film.

Posting an image of himself working out at the gym with the injured leg, Arun Vijay had said, “It’s quite frustrating when you are not able to give your 100 per cent!! Injured my knee during #AchamEnbathuIllayae shoot!! Got to get back with my full strength…”

A few days later, he went on to put out another video in which he was seen lifting weights at the gym with the bandage on the leg still on.

He then wrote, “Life’s greatest lessons are learned through pain!! Gearing up for the action packed schedule of #AchamEnbathuIllayae.”

Now, sources say that the actor is recovering fast and well. The film features actresses Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan as the female leads.

20221030-172603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shocking comments by producer Bandla Ganesh on Mahesh Babu rile fans

    Boxing legend Mike Tyson ‘lands a punch’ in Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’

    Konkona says she’s more empathetic now towards docs, frontline workers

    Arjun Bijlani is missing his ‘champ’ Ayaan