The makers of the upcoming action entertainer, ‘Achcham Enbathu Illayae’, featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead, have now erected a giant set at the cost of Rs 3.5 crore for the film.

If claims made by the sources close to the unit are to be believed, the set, which resembles a London prison, has been erected over a 2.5-acre plot in Binny Mills in Chennai.

The film has been garnering attention ever since news broke out that actor Arun Vijay had suffered an injury while shooting for the film in London.

The unit of the film had shot a schedule in London in September this year. During this schedule, Arun Vijay suffered an injury to his leg.

The actor, who is known to give his 100 per cent for his roles, had expressed frustration at the injury thwarting his efforts to give his all for the film.

Posting an image of himself working out at the gym with the injured leg, Arun Vijay had said, “It’s quite frustrating when you are not able to give your 100 per cent!! Injured my knee during #AchamEnbathuIllayae shoot!! Got to get back with my full strength…”

A few days later, he went on to put out another video in which he was seen lifting weights at the gym with the bandage on the leg still on.

He then wrote, “Life’s greatest lessons are learned through pain!! Gearing up for the action packed schedule of #AchamEnbathuIllayae.”

Now, sources say that the actor is recovering fast and well. The film features actresses Amy Jackson and Nimisha Sajayan as the female leads.

