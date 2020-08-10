‘Set up a commission to probe ex-B’desh army officer’s murder’

Dhaka, Aug 10 (IANS) Bangladesh Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury has demanded the formation of an ‘impartial commission’ to look into the murder of retired army officer Major Sinha Md. Rashed on Marine Drive Road in Coxs Bazars Teknaf.

“A fair and impartial investigation is needed to dig out whether only OC Pradeep or ‘Indian RAW’ and the Israeli Mossad were involved in Major (retired) Sinha killing,” said Chowdhury said on Sunday.

Speaking at a protest rally near the Jatiya Press Chub, Zafrullah said: “I don’t think a police inquiry to investigate the incident is appropriate in this case. We’ve to do that with a neutral commission.”

He also said it will be ‘unfortunate’ for Bangladesh if the government does not form any ‘inquiry commission’ to unearth the real reasons behind the killing of the ex-army officer.

Bhasani Anusari Parishad arranged the programme accusing India of the flood as the water policy which is affecting the people of Bangladesh both in rainy and dry seasons.

Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post in Teknaf of Bangladesh on July 31.

–IANS

sumi/pgh